Chelsea report: Barcelona to bring in Blues star once registration issues are solved

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso will reportedly become Barcelona’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window once they've sorted out player registration issues.

The cash-strapped Catalans have been surprisingly active in the market, splashing out on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

However, they are yet to register any of the new signings ahead of their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The BBC has reported that Barca (opens in new tab)plan to sell off a stake in their Barca Studios commercial arm to comply with league financial rules and therefore be able to register new players.

Once they manage to do that, Alonso will be the next man through the door.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), who says an agreement in principle was reached with Chelsea (opens in new tab)last week for the Spain international.

Alonso will sign a two-year contract at Camp Nou with the option of a third.

The 31-year-old, who is in the final year of his Stamford Bridge deal, has scored 29 goals in 211 appearances for the Blues in all competitions over the last six seasons in London.

In that time, Alonso won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.