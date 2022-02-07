Chelsea report: Blues to land Declan Rice for £100m – but only if they get rid of a fan favourite first

Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the hunt for Declan Rice for £100m – but signing the West Ham United star may have complications for their current squad.

Rice recently admitted in an interview with Gary Neville that he is a lifelong Chelsea fan and now the Mail are claiming that the Blues are the first-choice option to sign the England midfielder – but if they move for him, they will likely offload World Cup winner, N'Golo Kante.

Kante turns 31 year old in March. Since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2016, the Frenchman has won the league, FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League but since he isn't getting any younger, Rice would be the ideal long-term option in midfield for the European champions.

Rice was in the Chelsea ranks as a youngster and is still best friends with Mason Mount to this day. The current Hammer was released at 14 by the Cobham academy before turning to the opposite side of London for his chance.

West Ham would be extremely reluctant to sell their prized asset, meanwhile. Rice would have to fetch somewhere in the realms of £100m for them to even consider – though they might not have much choice if the player wants leave to play Champions League football.

Manchester United are reportedly extremely interested in taking the 23-year-old to Old Trafford as a key component of their new midfield.

