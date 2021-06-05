Chelsea transfer news: Blues consider cashing in on Hakim Ziyech after just one season

Chelsea are considering cashing in on Hakim Ziyech after just one year at the club, according to reports.

The Blues spent over £200m on new signings last summer, with Ziyech one of the first players they agreed a deal for.

The Morocco international moved to Stamford Bridge for £33.4m and had an inconsistent debut season at the club.

Ziyech showed flashes of his quality but started just 15 games in the Premier League and only three in the Champions League.

He was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI for both legs of the Champions League semi-final and then the final.

Those omissions have cast doubt on his long-term future, particularly as Chelsea are set for another busy summer in the transfer market.

Players may need to be sold to make room for incomings, and Calciomercato reports that Ziyech is vulnerable.

The Italian outlet states that Napoli and AC Milan will both make a move for the attacking midfielder if he becomes available.

New Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is a big fan of Ziyech’s, while Milan manager Stefano Piolo is also an admirer.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud and Thiago Silva have signed one-year extensions at the club.

And Tuchel has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal after guiding Chelsea to Champions League glory.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," he said.

"When Thomas joined us in January, there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," added Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League, which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Wales at Euro 2020: How do they follow their sensational showing of Euro 2016?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?