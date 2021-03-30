Chelsea transfer news: Blues don’t plan on using Timo Werner as part of bid for Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Chelsea have no intention of using Timo Werner as a makeweight in a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are one of several top European sides tracking the 20-year-old, and there was speculation in Germany that they could look to tempt Dortmund with a part-exchange deal involving Werner.

However, the Telegraph reports that the Germany international is not currently being considered as part of a potential offer, nor are the Stamford Bridge club looking to sell him.

Werner arrived in London from RB Leipzig last summer in a £47.5 million deal but he's had a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring five goals in 28 games.

Chelsea face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona for Haaland’s signature.

They will only consider using Werner as part of a deal if Dortmund say that the 25-year-old’s involvement is the only way they will consider selling Haaland, and even then the Blues could refuse to do business.

An outright sale of the striker would only be looked at if Werner expresses a wish to leave, something he has shown no signs of doing so far.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are on the hunt for a striker this summer and are considering a bid to bring Romelu Lukaku back from Inter Milan if they do not succeed with their Haaland pursuit.

The Belgium international is happy in Italy and is closing in on the Serie A title under Antonio Conte, but the Italian club’s worrying financial situation could force their hand if a big offer comes in.

