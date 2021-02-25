Chelsea transfer news: Tammy Abraham stalls on contract talks due to Erling Haaland interest

Tammy Abraham is stalling on a new contract due to Chelsea’s supposed interest in Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The England international’s current deal runs until 2023, but he has not yet penned an extension despite being paid considerably less than most of his team-mates.

It has now emerged that his hesitancy can in part be explained by the stories linking Haaland with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a man in demand, with four Premier League clubs said to be chasing his signature.

As well as Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be in the race for the 20-year-old.

The English quartet will no doubt face competition from sides across Europe should Haaland depart Dortmund.

And according to The Athletic , Chelsea’s interest in Haaland has prompted Abraham to consider his future.

The academy graduate wants to play regular first-team football and he fears for his place in the pecking order if Haaland moves to Stamford Bridge.

Abraham is already competing with Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner for the centre-forward spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The 23-year-old has made 20 Premier League appearances this term, but only 12 of those have come as starts.

Given that Haaland is one of the most highly-rated strikers in the world, he would no doubt become Chelsea’s first-choice No.9.

Even if the Blues do not win the race for the Leeds-born frontman, their interest suggests they do not have complete faith in Abraham.

As such, the Englishman is considering his future as he nears the final two years of his contract.

Abraham is currently nursing an ankle injury but he could be back in time for Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United.

However, Giroud is likely to start up top after his brilliant bicycle kick in Tuesday’s defeat of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

