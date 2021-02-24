Manchester United transfer news: Mino Raiola says four English clubs are in race for Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

Agent Mino Raiola has revealed that four English clubs are among the 10 teams that could afford a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian striker is one of the most sought-after players on the continent after another prolific season with the German club.

Raiola’s client has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, while the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have also shown interest.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level," Raiola told the BBC.

"He will be one of the future stars of the next decade because we see that stars such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi are coming to an age where everyone asks themselves: 'How long can we still enjoy them?' So everyone is looking for the new generation.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

The 20-year-old has netted 27 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, including eight Champions League strikes.

Despite the financial impact clubs have felt from the coronavirus pandemic, Raiola believes that big offers will continue to arrive for the top players.

"I don't think there is a correlation," he said. "For the extraordinary talents, there is always space."

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Pep Guardiola: Season by season in the Champions League

BEST PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

QUIZ Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?