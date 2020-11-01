Diego Maradona says he would have loved to play alongside Liverpool legend Ian Rush.

Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday and received well-wishes from the great and good of world football.

Rush and Maradona played in the same era and came up against one another in Serie A, with the former representing Juventus and the latter playing for Napoli.

Rush posted a picture of him alongside Maradona on Instagram and wished the World Cup winner a happy birthday.

The ex-Liverpool striker posted quotes from a previous interview as the picture’s caption.

“Diego Maradona was the best player I played against. Juventus beat Napoli at home, and I scored, but then we went to Napoli, and they beat us 3-1 and I thought he was an absolute genius,” the post read.

"He was so good he didn't even need to look at the ball, he was just looking at these tackles flying in and riding them, manipulating the ball away from danger, it was a joy to watch.

"Napoli wanted to sign me to play with him after the 1983-4 season, but Liverpool were having none of it.”

Maradona saw the picture and was quick to return Rush’s compliments.

"I would have loved to play by your side,” Maradona wrote. “We would have made an unstoppable tandem. Thank you very very much Ian.

"All my respect and admiration for you my friend!!! Btw I love these pictures.”

Rush is widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, and no one has scored more goals for the club than him.

The Welshman found the back of the net 346 times in all competitions, putting him well clear of Roger Hunt on 285.

Rush’s time at Juventus was less successful, with the striker scoring 14 times in 39 games before returning to Anfield for a second spell with the Reds.

