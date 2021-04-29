European transfer news: Lionel Messi to cut Barcelona wages for long-term deal involving MLS stint

Lionel Messi has moved a step closer to signing a new contract with Barcelona after his father held productive talks with the Catalan club, say reports.

The Argentine great is out of contract at the end of the season and requested a transfer last summer after growing frustrated at Camp Nou.

However, TV3 (via AS) has reported that Messi’s father and agent Jorge spoke to newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta last week about an extension.

The talks were positive, but a formal offer can’t be made until an internal audit has been completed to work out the financial position the club is in.

Barcelona have debts of more than €1 billion, but Messi could accept reduced terms in exchange for a longer-term deal.

One of the plans mentioned would see Messi stay on for another two seasons with Barcelona, end his playing career in MLS while working as a Barca ambassador in the USA, and then return to Catalonia as a club director.

PSG and Manchester City have both been heavily linked with the 33-year-old since he made the transfer request last summer, but a stay in Spain now looks ever-more likely.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE Unai Emery hoping to silence Arsenal mockers in Europa League reunion – and dispel an unfair reputation

SUPER LEAGUE FALLOUT 5 ways FSG can rebuild the relationship with Liverpool fans

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?