Everton v Rotherham United live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Everton v Rotherham United live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 9 January, 12.00pm GMT

Everton will be looking to avoid an upset when they host Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Toffees suffered a setback in their last fixture, losing 1-0 to West Ham on New Year’s Day. That ended a run of four consecutive wins in the Premier League, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side are still only four points adrift of top spot. Everton will put their Champions League ambitions on hold this weekend as they begin what their supporters must hope is a serious challenge for the FA Cup.

Rotherham currently sit second-bottom of the Championship table, with a three-point gap separating them from Sheffield Wednesday in the final survival spot.

Unlike some of the teams around them at the bottom - including Derby and Nottingham Forest - Rotherham would have anticipated a battle against the drop this term, and that could play in their favour as the season goes on. For now, Paul Warne and his players will probably welcome the opportunity to turn their attention away from the second-tier relegation battle.

Everton will have to make do without Allan, Richarlison and Jonjoe Kenny for Saturday’s clash at Goodison Park. Jean-Phillipe Gbamin is a long-term absentee but is expected to return to training in the coming weeks, while Fabian Delph is also out with a thigh injury. Ancelotti will shuffle his pack here, with Robin Olsen, Niels Nkounkou, Anthony Gordon and Cenk Tosun all hoping to feature. Lucas Digne, Alex Iwobi and James Rodriguez are in line to return from injury.

Rotherham left-back Joe Mattock is still a few weeks away from fitness, but Warne has confirmed that Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene, Shaun MacDonald and Kieran Sadlier are all nearing a return to fitness. Rotherham are likely to name a strong side to face Everton, who have been knocked out in the third round in three of the last four campaigns.

You can get 1/3 on an Everton win with bet365, as well as £20 in free bets when you bet £10. The draw is available at 15/4, with a Rotherham victory offered at 8/1.

Kick-off is at 12.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport Extra 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Odds correct at time of writing, 18+ T&C Apply, Gamble Responsibly.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

GET BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE 88 Premier League games in one place! How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch a Everton v Rotherham United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com