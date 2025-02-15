How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton: Live streams, TV channels

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton to see if the Toffees can build on their growing momentum with a visit to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday February 15, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Crystal Palace vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC, Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Everton come into this fixture with the buzz barely having worn off after the thunderous final Merseyside derby at their home of Goodison Park in midweek. They only drew the game against Liverpool, which ended a run of three straight Premier League wins, but the manner of it - a last-minute equaliser against their historic, table-topping rivals, made it feel like a victory and more.

The Toffees, then, will be full of confidence as they make the trip to Selhurst Park, the turnaround under new manager David Moyes looking ever-more remarkable. Relegation fears have already been eased but a win at Palace would continue to take them clear of danger and looking up the table rather than over their shoulders.

Palace are one of the teams Everton will have in their sights. The South London club sit in 12th place in the Premier League, three places and three points above the Blues. In fact, a win for Everton by two goals or more would see them jump ahead.

Palace themselves have enjoyed a decent run of form of late, winning three of their past four, including a memorable 2-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend. In Jean-Philippe Mateta they have an attacker in red hot form, with six goals in his past five games.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Crystal Palace vs Everton on Sky Sports, with the game occupying the Saturday evening TV slot with its 5.30pm GMT kick-off.

The game will go out on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT for half an hour of build-up.

You can get Sky Sports via satellite TV via various long-term contract packages, or for a simpler streaming option you can get all Sky Sports channels through NowTV for £26 a month right now.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton in the US

In the US, Crystal Palace vs Everton will be given big billing on TV on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.

Broadcasting giant NBC has the rights to the Premier League in the US but it's not often that the live action makes it to the flagship NBC cable TV channel, but that's what's happening for Crystal Palace vs Everton.

If you don't have cable, you can find a Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, which is modestly-priced at $7.99 a month, easy to use, and has several Premier League games each week.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home when Crystal Palace vs Everton is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNS and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton streams globally

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

For more information on global broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25