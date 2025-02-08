Is Everton vs Bournemouth on TV? Live streams and how to watch FA Cup 4th Round clash of Premier League teams
It's Premier League against Premier League on Merseyside in the FA Cup fourth round
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth for an Premier League vs Premier League match-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live streams, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
• Kick-off time: 3.00pm GMT / 10.00am ET
• Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool
• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
No matter how far Everton go in this season's FA Cup, every home tie will be played under the same shadow. At some point between now and the end of March, Goodison Park will host its last ever FA Cup tie.
The nature of knock-out football means that nobody will know Goodison's FA Cup race is run until the Toffees lose or reach the semi-finals at Wembley. In a strange sort of way, a home defeat would at least offer a sense of occasion.
Of course, footballers and football fans don't think that way. Saturday's fourth round tie against Bournemouth at the famous old ground is strictly business and David Moyes will be keen to see off the in-form Cherries in a similar fashion to Everton's win over Peterborough United – before he was re-appointed – in the last round.
They face the not insignificant hurdle of Bournemouth's best ever team. The Dorset club have never been past the quarter-final of the FA Cup and will be targeting this season to reach the final four for the first time.
Bournemouth have beaten Everton home and away already this season.
Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the UK?
Everton vs Bournemouth has not been selected for live coverage in the UK. Some games are online or Red Button only, but there are no streaming options at all for Everton vs Bournemouth from within in the UK.
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the US
How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth from anywhere
Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth streams globally
► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2024/25
Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Canada?
Canadians can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
► Players who went back to their former clubs
Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now.
Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Africa?
You can watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.
For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Everton vs Bournemouth: Routes to the FA Cup third round
Everton
Third round: Everton 2-0 Peterborough United
Bournemouth
Third round: Bournemouth 5-1 West Bromwich Albion
Everton vs Bournemouth: FA Cup history
Everton
5-time winners (1906, 1933, 1966, 1984, 1995)
Bournemouth
Best result: Quarter-final (1957, 2021)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.
Is Leeds vs Millwall on TV? Live streams and how to watch FA Cup clash between old rivals
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester: Free UK coverage among streaming & TV options for FA Cup clash