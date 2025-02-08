Is Everton vs Bournemouth on TV? Live streams and how to watch FA Cup 4th Round clash of Premier League teams

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth for an Premier League vs Premier League match-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3.00pm GMT / 10.00am ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

No matter how far Everton go in this season's FA Cup, every home tie will be played under the same shadow. At some point between now and the end of March, Goodison Park will host its last ever FA Cup tie.

The nature of knock-out football means that nobody will know Goodison's FA Cup race is run until the Toffees lose or reach the semi-finals at Wembley. In a strange sort of way, a home defeat would at least offer a sense of occasion.

Of course, footballers and football fans don't think that way. Saturday's fourth round tie against Bournemouth at the famous old ground is strictly business and David Moyes will be keen to see off the in-form Cherries in a similar fashion to Everton's win over Peterborough United – before he was re-appointed – in the last round.

They face the not insignificant hurdle of Bournemouth's best ever team. The Dorset club have never been past the quarter-final of the FA Cup and will be targeting this season to reach the final four for the first time.

Bournemouth have beaten Everton home and away already this season.

Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Everton vs Bournemouth has not been selected for live coverage in the UK. Some games are online or Red Button only, but there are no streaming options at all for Everton vs Bournemouth from within in the UK.

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the US

In the US, you can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Canada? Canadians can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Africa? You can watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

Everton vs Bournemouth: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Everton

Third round: Everton 2-0 Peterborough United

Bournemouth

Third round: Bournemouth 5-1 West Bromwich Albion

Everton vs Bournemouth: FA Cup history

Everton

5-time winners (1906, 1933, 1966, 1984, 1995)

Bournemouth

Best result: Quarter-final (1957, 2021)