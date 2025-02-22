Watch Everton v Manchester United: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time as David Moyes welcomes Man Utd to Goodison Park for final time

David Moyes will host his former club Manchester United on their final visit to Goodison Park

Watch Everton host Manchester United in Saturday lunchtime's Premier League kick-off. Here, we have everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man united online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Everton v Manchester United key information • Date: Saturday, 22 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network, Sling (USA) | Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Both sides have made mid-season managerial changes this season, but it's fair to say Everton's has worked out a lot better. That's ironic for Manchester United, of course, with their first managerial flop of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, David Moyes, so far overseeing a fabulous return to form for the club he left to go to Old Trafford.

Everton have picked up four wins, one draw and one defeat in the Premier League since Moyes returned last month, lifting themselves well clear of the relegation zone, and will be feeling confident about their chances against a dreadfully out-of-form Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim's side have claimed just three wins in their past 12 Premier League games to slip below Everton and down to a lowly 15th in the table. After back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, United will be desperate to halt their tailspin and get back to winning ways.

Read on for all the details on Everton United live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Is Everton v Man United on TV in the UK?

The lunchtime kick-off between Everton and Man United will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK, which means it is also available to steam on Discovery+.

The game will go out on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am GMT, an hour and a half ahead of kick-off. To watch online, Discovery+ subscriptions costs £30.99 a month and you can register in minutes.

Watch Everton v Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Everton v Manchester United streams globally

Can I watch Everton v Manchester United in the US:? Everton v Manchester United is being shown on USA Network in the States on February 22. If you've got USA Network on your cable TV package, you're all set. If not, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service to get cable online, such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Everton v Manchester United in Canada? Everton v Manchester United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the Canadian arm of the streamer offering a live stream for every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton v Manchester United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton v Manchester United on Optus Sport, which has every Premier League fixture live online. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year.

Can I watch Everton v Manchester United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton v Manchester United on Sky Sport NOW, where subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

