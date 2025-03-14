Is Everton v West Ham on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game

Everton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games under David Moyes

Watch Everton v West Ham for a Premier League clash between two revived former relegation battlers on Saturday, March 15, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Key information

• Everton vs West Ham Date: Saturday, 15 March 2025

• Everton vs West Ham Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Everton vs West Ham Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

• Everton vs West Ham TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia)

Can I watch Everton v West Ham in the UK?

Everton v West Ham is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

How to watch Everton v West Ham from anywhere

Watch Everton v West Ham streams globally

Can I watch Everton v West Ham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton v West Ham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Everton v West Ham in the US? In the US, you can watch Everton v West Ham on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service. Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages. Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $8499 a month, but with discounts and free trials often available.

Can I watch Everton v West Ham in Canada? Canadians can watch Everton v West Ham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton v West Ham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton v West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Everton v West Ham in Africa? You can watch Everton v West Ham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

