FIFA 21 news: PS5 and Xbox Series X versions hit the shops

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of FIFA 21 are now available - for both digital and disc copies of the game.

The latest version of FIFA is free on next-gen consoles for anyone who has already bought the game on either PS4 or Xbox One. The textures, lighting and graphics are significantly improved, too.

The ball actually compresses when you kick it, which looks mighty impressive. With brand new “off-the-ball humanisation”, players carry out new animations such as a captain adjusting their armband or players pointing into space more realistically.

Digital owners of the game received a free upgrade yesterday but today, FIFA 21 is out for everyone.

Unfortunately, if you own FIFA 21 on PC, EA won't be bringing the same features to the platform.

