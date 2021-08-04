FIFA 22 news: Women are set to be added to Pro Clubs
By Mark White
FIFA 22 drops this autumn, with EA looking to make the Pro Clubs mode more inclusive
FIFA 22 is set to feature women in Pro Clubs for the first time in the game's history.
The Pro Clubs mode of the game allows you to control a single player in a game of 11 against 11, online with strangers or friends. You can create your own avatar, decide on a position to play in and face off against other players.
As of FIFA 22, women will be available to play as. So far in FIFA, only international teams and the Volta mode allow you to play as women.
This is part of EA making FIFA more inclusive. Recently, it was announced that Alex Scott would become the first female voice on the game, replacing Alan McInally as the pitchside reporter in the game.
Details are dropping in expectance of FIFA 22's drop in the autumn, with new icon cards announced for Ultimate Team and a Create A Club feature being added to Career Mode.
This is the version of the legendary franchise built specifically for next-gen consoles, with EA revealing that new machine learning technology, "hypermotion", will make the game more realistic than ever.
FIFA 22 is available to preorder from Amazon now.
