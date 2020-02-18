Former Celtic and Hibernian defender Ambrose signs 18-month deal at Livingston
Livingston have signed former Celtic and Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose.
The versatile defender has signed an 18-month contract with the Ladbrokes Premiership club.
The Nigeria international has been back in his homeland keeping his fitness up since leaving Derby last summer.
Ambrose said: “I have watched them play and have seen the ambition of the club.
“This is an opportunity for me to come back to the league and see what I can do to help Livingston do what they want to achieve this season – which is (finish in the) top six and fight for the European spots. Nothing is impossible in football.”
