Former Celtic and Hibernian defender Ambrose signs 18-month deal at Livingston

Livingston have signed former Celtic and Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose.

The versatile defender has signed an 18-month contract with the Ladbrokes Premiership club.

The Nigeria international has been back in his homeland keeping his fitness up since leaving Derby last summer.

Ambrose said: “I have watched them play and have seen the ambition of the club.

“This is an opportunity for me to come back to the league and see what I can do to help Livingston do what they want to achieve this season – which is (finish in the) top six and fight for the European spots. Nothing is impossible in football.”