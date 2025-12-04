Is Arsenal's Declan Rice injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

Declan Rice went off with an issue in Arsenal's last outing against Brentford

Declan Rice caused concern for all those connected to Arsenal when he limped off the pitch late in a 2-0 win against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old has, once again, been one of the Gunners' key figures, combining his physical, aggressive game with a knack for pinpoint set-pieces and underrated attacking credentials.

Mikel Arteta's side were provided a good battle by the Bees, with Mikel Merino providing the lead early on, but the game never really settled until Bukayo Saka notched the second in stoppage time.

Is Declan Rice injured for Arsenal's game against Aston Villa?

The win maintained the side's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, but it wasn't all smiles as Rice was seen limping at the end of the game, with ice strapped to his calf.

There were fears that it could see the England international miss Arsenal's next game against Aston Villa, to be held at lunchtime on Saturday.

Asked about Rice in his post-match press conference, Arteta said: "Declan had to come off, we don't know, we'll have to see tomorrow what he’s got.

"He could not carry on playing, so we have to wait and see tomorrow what happens."

Worrying words from Arteta, but the player had an altogether more positive outlook to provide fans.

He was spotted in the mixed zone by Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill not limping, who reported that Rice told him off camera that he's fine.

Whether Arteta risks throwing in one of his most important players just days after the incident remains to be seen, and the manager could provide further updates in the build-up to the game, but it will be a relief that the early signs suggest it isn't a major setback.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the fact that Rice walked out normally from the Emirates is a good sign.

Deeper scans, which Arteta was likely talking about when he referenced the next day, could provide reasons to be cautious, but longer-term absences tend to be more immediately obvious.

As one of the club's key operators, it's vital that Arsenal do all they can to keep him fit.

