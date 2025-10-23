After an inspiring journey that’s taken her from England to Spain and back again, with a remarkable comeback from serious illness along the way, Ellie Roebuck is ready for a fresh chapter in the Women’s Super League.

The goalkeeper returns to England with Aston Villa, bringing a wealth of experience from her time at Barcelona, where she trained alongside and became good friends with Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.

We caught up with Roebuck to talk about her excitement to be back in the WSL, her pride in seeing goalkeepers shine at the Euros, and how her recovery has reshaped her perspective on football.

You’re back in the WSL after spending last season at Barcelona. What was it about Villa that appealed to you?

Ellie Roebuck is back in the WSL after spending a season with Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s such a competitive league and full of talented players, so I’m excited to be competing in that. Being a little closer to home is always nice too. The club’s really ambitious and the project is super exciting.

There’s a good mix of senior, experienced players and young players. It was the perfect fit for what I want to achieve and to be part of something that’s on an upward trajectory.

In 2023, you suffered a stroke caused by a blood clot on the brain, aged 24. How has that shaped your life?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Playing football now is more of a gift than anything. I used to hang a lot of my moods on winning or losing a game, but now it’s about enjoying being back on the pitch.

It’s been a long journey, a long 18 months, but I’ve learned a lot about myself and now I’m in a position where I just want to crack on, fulfil my potential and push my own boundaries.

What was the most challenging part of that 18-month journey?

When something is taken away from you and you can’t do anything about it. I wasn’t playing, training, doing anything for a good six months – that was really difficult. You get in your own head a lot. It was scary to go through something so big at such a young age. But that’s life and those are the cards you’re dealt. It’s about trying not to mope over that and getting on with things.

There’ll be good and bad days, but the brain is a powerful thing. It can also be scary at times, but I’m still learning and on that journey. After 18 months, I’m not going to say I’m normal – because what is normal anyway?

Whether it’s blowing my own trumpet or not, I’m just proud of myself because there were times I doubted that it would ever be possible. I’m just excited to be able to return to England and do what I love the most – playing football and winning games.

What makes the WSL so exciting?

A post shared by Ellie Roebuck (@ellieroebuck_) A photo posted by on

Every fixture is difficult and, off the back of the Euros, the crowds are elevated again. Being out of it for so long and watching it from the side, you can see that shift and the improvements.

You were in England’s squad for Euro 2022. Did you enjoy watching them retain the trophy this summer?

Hannah Hampton and Ellie Roebuck were both in the victorious Euro 2022 squad (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

I loved it. A lot of the team are my good friends, so it’s nice to support them and I’m super proud. I know they didn’t have it easy all the time, but they earned it – I’m sure they enjoyed celebrating!

It felt like goalkeeping really got a spotlight at the Euros – seeing people like Hannah Hampton and Ann-Katrin Berger making incredible saves. How did that feel as a fellow keeper?

I’m excited to be back in England to do what I love most – playing football and winning matches. Ellie Roebuck

Ann-Katrin Berger is someone that I’ve always idolised. Growing up and playing against her, she’s always been such an incredible goalkeeper who’s never really had that spotlight. I don’t necessarily think the goalkeeping was any better than usual.

The standard has been pretty good, but it’s nice for people to get the recognition they deserve. It’s being showcased on the big stage and people are really starting to believe in it.

A lot of young girls and boys have been inspired to become goalkeepers by the likes of you and Mary Earps. How does that make you feel?

It’s really cool. Everybody’s got to start somewhere and it’s nice we can provide that platform for young girls and boys to know they can be whatever they want. It’s also amazing to know goalkeeper is becoming an attractive position!

Natalia Arroyo is your new manager at Villa. What’s she like to work with?

Ellie Roebuck won Liga F with Barcelona (Image credit: Ruben De La Rosa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

She came in at a difficult period last year and did really well, but it’s good for her to start with a fresh group and be able to take the time to put in place her ideas. From my first meetings with her, the project was appealing and made me want to sign. She’s a lovely person and I think our playing styles align well with what she wants to achieve.

You moved to Barcelona last summer after your recovery from your stroke. What was the thing that you learned most from your time at the club?

It was an incredible experience with an amazing group of people. I made so many great friends that will be with me for life. Taking that step to live abroad was huge and something that I’d urge anybody to do, because it was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done – immersing in a new culture, a way of life, learning a new language. Working with the best players and seeing how they operate, I learned a lot out there.

Will you be communicating with your new manager in Spanish?

I did say that I need to keep practising with her! I’m not so confident speaking, but I definitely understand a lot more than when I went. It’s something that I definitely want to develop because I’d love to live in Spain in the future. It’s an amazing place with great people.

What was it like training alongside players such as Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas every single day?

Everybody asks me that and I was the same when I went there, but they’re so normal – no egos, nothing. Alexia is one of the most incredible captains I’ve been lucky enough to play with. I call them friends now. It’s strange because when I went there they were superstars, but they didn’t give off that energy at all. They’re just lovely, hard-working people that want to win football matches.