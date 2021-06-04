France v Bulgaria live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

France v Bulgaria live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 8 June, 8.10pm BST

France face Bulgaria in their final pre-Euro 2020 friendly on Tuesday night.

Didier Deschamps’ side won the 2018 World Cup and are now seeking to replicate the France team (in which he played) that won back-to-back tournaments in 1998 and 2000. Les Bleus are the favourites for this summer’s pan-continental edition, and would appear to have a stronger side now than they did three years ago.

Indeed, Karim Benzema is back in the international fold after a prolonged absence, and Kylian Mbappe is now more mature and more developed than he was in Russia - when he was still good enough to win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Given the strength of the squad at Deschamps’ disposal, anything other than all-out glory at Euro 2020 would come as a disappointment. France do not just have more quality than the other 23 competitors, but they also possess trophy-winning experience that most others lack.

Deschamps has a settled system too, with Adrien Rabiot set to replace Blaise Matuidi in the more defence-minded left-sided role that helped balance France out at the World Cup.

France will have to hit the ground running, though, having been drawn in the group of death alongside reigning champions Portugal, Germany and Hungary.

All three of the heavyweights could advance to the knockout phase due to the competition’s 24-team format, but a third-place finish would potentially land France a difficult route to the final. Les Bleus will not fear anyone, but they still would have hoped for an easier draw.

Bulgaria have qualified for two European Championships - in 1996 and 2004. They have missed out on every edition since the latter, though, and did not come particularly close this time around with a fourth-place finish in their qualifying group. France should have little trouble registering a feel-good victory on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 8.10pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a France v Bulgaria live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal