Gary Neville says Manchester United don’t have the ‘mentality’ to win the Premier League title

Gary Neville believes Manchester United do not have a “champion mentality”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently three points adrift of top spot in the Premier League.

However, recent results have led many to question United’s title credentials, with the Red Devils taking just two points from the last nine available.

A 0-0 draw with Liverpool was followed by a 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United, before Saturday’s scoreless stalemate with Arsenal.

And Neville does not think his former club are ready to win the Premier League title this term.

"I think it's a disappointment over the three games - Liverpool, Sheffield United and Arsenal - the fact that there's two points out of those three matches," he told Sky Sports .

"The Liverpool and Arsenal games they were there for the taking and I had this debate, I saw Roy [Keane] and Jamie [Carragher]’s piece last night, why didn't you show more belief?

"They haven't got it yet. They haven't got the mentality of a champion team. It's difficult to have that from being eight weeks ago thinking the manager's in trouble after the defeat to RB Leipzig and going out of the Champions League, to all of a sudden eight weeks later transferring that mindset to 'we're a champion team'.

"They're not like Liverpool. They haven't won the title with all those players. They're not like Manchester City, they haven't got titles in the bank. They haven't got that experience to be able to draw upon.

"I get the bit where you would say 'okay, you're there, go for it, take it, it's a strange season', but they just haven't got it.

“We didn't think that 10 weeks ago, we didn't think it 10 days ago. When we're seeing them in games not quite going for it it's disappointing, and I share that disappointment but it's not surprising.

"It's not surprising to any of us because we didn't think they could do it, so when they don't do it, let's not be shocked.

"It's just disappointing that they're not quite there yet, but I accept it that they're not quite there. I wanted at the start of the season as a Manchester United fan for them to get close to Liverpool and City.

“If you could say to me in another two to three months they'd be sat between Liverpool and City I'd be absolutely delighted, because that is big progression."

United return to action with a home game against Southampton on Tuesday.

