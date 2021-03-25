Germany v Iceland live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Germany v Iceland live stream, Sky Sports, Thursday 25th March, 7:45pm GMT

Germany begin their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign with the visit of Iceland on Thursday.

The 2014 winners will be hoping to fare rather better than they did in their last international in November, when they were hammered 6-0 by Spain in the Nations League.

Following the Iceland clash, which takes place at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg, Germany face Romania away before hosting North Macedonia, again in Duisburg. The games will be Joachim Low’s last qualifiers in charge of the national team; he’s set to resign after the Euros, having been in the job for 15 years.

Iceland will be looking to make consecutive appearances at the finals, having debuted in Russia three years ago. They also travel to Armenia and Liechtenstein during this, the final international break of the 2020/21 season. Their last game saw them reduced to ten men in a 4-0 friendly defeat to England at Wembley, while they’ve also lost their last four competitive matches.

Among the 26 players selected by Low for the upcoming games are Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Chelsea trio Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, and the in-form Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City. Eighteen-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, who was eligible for England but has decided to represent the country of his birth, has been called up for the first time. Previous regulars Julians Draxler and Brandt miss out – as does Brandt’s Borussia Dortmund teammate Mahmoud Dahoud, despite some strong recent showings.

Iceland have also named an Arsenal goalkeeper in their squad – back-up Runar Alex Runarsson – with Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson the only other Premier League player among the 23 selected by head coach Arnar Vidarsson. Gylfi Sigurdsson will not be involved; the Everton midfielder has been given special permission to sit out the international break as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

