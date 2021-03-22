In Picture: Nurkovic stunner hands Chiefs Soweto derby win

Enjoy a pictorial gallery of Kaizer Chiefs claiming bragging rights in the Soweto Derby, following their 1-0 victory over rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A second-half goal from Samir Nurkovic proved to be the difference as Amakhosi walked away with all three points to return to winning ways in the DStv Premiership.

Enjoy this photo gallery of the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates: