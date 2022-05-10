Joe Aribo among the injury doubts as Rangers prepare to take on Ross County

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is likely to mix and match his squad for the penultimate cinch Premiership game of the season against Ross County at Ibrox.

With the Europa League final and Scottish Cup final looming the Dutchman will rest some key players and give others some game time.

Joe Aribo had to come off in the Europa League semi-final win over RB Leipzig last week with a head knock and was out of the squad for the Dundee United game on Sunday, while Kemar Roofe continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.

Ross County have reported no fresh injury problems.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s season has been ended by a shoulder injury.