Lee Johnson in line for Hibernian job
By PA Staff published
Lee Johnson is set to be appointed Hibernian’s new manager.
The former Bristol City boss has won the race to be named Shaun Maloney’s successor at Easter Road, the PA news agency understands.
Johnson, who had a brief spell as a player with city rivals Hearts in 2006, has been out of work since leaving Sunderland in January.
Hibs had also reportedly been in talks with former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.
Maloney was sacked after just four months in charge in April.
The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder left his post as Belgium assistant manager to succeed Jack Ross in December and won his first two matches against Aberdeen and Dundee United.
But Hibs won just one cinch Premiership game in 2022 under Maloney and a 3-1 league defeat against Hearts consigned them to a bottom-six finish.
