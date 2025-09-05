Arsenal academy star leaves club by mutual consent after senior appearances this season

Former Arsenal academy graduate Malcolm Ebiowei has left League One side Blackpool under strange circumstances.

The winger only joined the Seasiders last month, signing a two-year deal with Steve Bruce's side, however, the club have confirmed his departure in a brutally short statement.

The 25-word communication read: "Blackpool Football Club can announce that Malcolm Ebiowei has left the Club by mutual consent. The Club wishes Malcolm all the best for the future."

Ex-Arsenal academy star leaves new club after less than a month

Malcolm Ebiowei (L) in action for Derby County in the Championship (Image credit: Getty)

Ebiowei made appearances off the bench versus Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle, Mansfield Town and Port Vale this season but was absent from Blackpool's matchday squad for the 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

The 22-year-old Londoner has had something of a journeyman career to date, since leaving Arsenal's academy setup in 2019.

Malcolm Ebiowei in Crystal Palace pre-season training this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

He joined Chelsea's pre-academy setup at age 5, spending six years with the Blues before four seasons at the Gunners' Hale End youth base.

Ebiowei then made a move north of the border to join Scottish Premiership club Rangers, before signing with Championship outfit Derby County in 2021.

At Pride Park, Ebiowei made 16 appearances, subsequently earning a move to Premier League club Crystal Palace, where he took to the field a total of five times for the Eagles before going on loan to Hull City, RWD Molenbeek in Belgium and last season Oxford United.

In August, Ebiowei was confirmed to have signed a two-year contract at Bloomfield Road but less than a month later, he is once again a free agent and looking for a new club.

Malcolm Ebiowei in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ebiowei is valued at £1.2 million by Transfermarkt.

Steve Bruce's men, meanwhile, sit fifth-bottom of English football's third tier after six matches in which they have won one, drawn one and lost four.