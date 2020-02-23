Liverpool enter the race for Manchester United target Jude Bellingham - report

Bellingham is said to be a target for Manchester United as well as a host of other Premier League clubs.

Man United were heavily linked to the 16-year-old in January but reportedly failed in their efforts to sign the youngster.

Now the Red Devils face a transfer battle with their bitter rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool, according to the Daily Star.

It's understood that Bellingham has six top-flight clubs chasing his signature, such is his promise as a player.

The England Under-17s captain is Birmingham City's youngest ever debutant and the midlands side value him at £30m.

Bellingham is believed to have first caught the eye of United when he scored a long-range effort against the club in an Under-16s game.

And whilst Liverpool's interest spells concern for United, it's reported that Old Trafford is still the teenager's likeliest destination.

Jurgen Klopp's side, however, are the high-flying side in European football at this moment in time and could prove a tempting proposition for Bellingham.

But it mightn't just be English sides that make a move for the Blues' prized asset, as it's thought that the two La Liga giants are keeping an eye.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reported to have sent scouts to watch Bellingham recently and are weighing up bids of their own.

The increasing number of interested parties could drive Bellingham's price up - to the delight of Birmingham.

The Championship side will be hoping to make a big profit which they can pump back into reinforcing their side.

Birmingham currently sit 14th in England's second-tier, nine points clear of the drop-zone.

READ MORE...

Quiz! Can you name the 25 clubs with highest Championship points tallies in the last 20 years?

Scrap the League Cup? Bin replays? Reform the Champions League? 6 ways to cut fixture congestion