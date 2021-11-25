Liverpool receive Kylian Mbappe boost, with Lionel Messi suggesting the PSG star could move to England

Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe may be heavily rumoured to be going to Real Madrid - but Lionel Messi has suggested it's not a foregone conclusion just yet.

Real bid twice for the World Cup winner over the summer according to reports but were rebuffed by the French giants. Now, his contract runs out in the summer of 2022, with Real expected to make another offer.

But Messi of all people has given the Reds a boost in their pursuit by not only suggesting that Mbappe hasn't made a decision over his career - but that his English puts him in a good position for a move to the Premier League.

"The truth is I do not know," the Argentinian said when asked about where his teammate will end up.

"Only he knows what he has in his head and what he is going to do. I can only say that I am happy that he has stayed here this year.

"But he speaks very well in everything: Spanish, English, obviously French."

Mbappe has long been linked with Liverpool since he reportedly admires both the style of play and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Though the 22-year-old could ordinarily cost a lot of money, the fact that he will be free in the summer means that he's well within Liverpool's range. The draw of English football maybe gives them the edge over Real.

Liverpool are wrangling with Mohamed Salah over a new deal too, according to reports.