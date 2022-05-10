Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp set to see his front line broken apart by Bayern Munich

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be on his way to Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

The German giants are planning to refresh their squad after falling short in the Champions League this season.

Although Bayern secured a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last month, they were knocked out of Europe's premier competition by Villarreal in the quarter-finals.

And with Serge Gnabry considering his future at the Allianz Arena, Bayern are said to be on the lookout for potential replacements.

Mane has emerged as a target for the Bavarian giants, who have noted that his contract expires in 2023.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has met with Mane's agent ahead of a possible bid this summer.

The Senegal international has not ruled out signing a new deal at Anfield, but he has apparently grown frustrated with talks and is unhappy that Mohamed Salah's contractual situation has taken precedence.

The forward might be open to a new challenge after six years at Liverpool, during which time he has won a Premier League title, a Champions League and a League Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool might even be willing to listen to offers for Mane after the January signing of Luis Diaz.

Mane has been in terrific form in 2022 and remains an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side, but Liverpool may decide to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

Diaz and Diogo Jota have broken up the traditional front three of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino, and the current squad is the strongest Klopp has ever had as a manager.

The Daily Mirror writes that Liverpool have had no contact with Bayern despite the recent rumours.

(Image credit: PA)

But Salihamidzic might first have been seeking to establish whether Mane would be interested in a move to Germany.

The sporting director was asked at the weekend whether Bayern were planning any big-name transfers this summer, to which he replied: "Let yourself be surprised.

"We have to see what is possible and what is not. We have creative ideas."