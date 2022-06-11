Liverpool report: Reds agree record-breaking fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold understudy

Liverpool are in talks with Aberdeen over a £6 million deal for teenage defender Calvin Ramsay, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has attracted a lot of attention after breaking into the Dons first team this season, and he could earn his club a record fee.

A report from Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) claims that the Reds will offer a £4m fee and another £2m in add-ons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The right-back has suitors across England, Germany and Italy, but an Anfield switch is his preferred option and personal terms aren’t likely to pose any problems.

The report adds that Scott McKenna’s £3m switch to Nottingham Forest is currently the largest fee the Dons have ever received, which rose to £4m following their Premier League promotion.

Ramsay produced nine assists in 33 games from right-back last season, and the Scot's attacking abilities would certainly be appreciated by Jurgen Klopp, who will likely use him as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

(Image credit: Getty)

Bologna have also shown interest in the youngster, and had a bid rejected in January.

Since then, Ramsay has won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.

The Scotland Under-21 international turns 19 at the end of July, but he has already racked up 39 senior appearances for Aberdeen.

The 2021/22 campaign was a disappointing one for the north-east club though, as they finished ninth, just six points above the relegation play-off place.