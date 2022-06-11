Liverpool report: Reds agree record-breaking fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold understudy
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Liverpool are ready to offer a deal worth £6 million for Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool are in talks with Aberdeen over a £6 million deal for teenage defender Calvin Ramsay, according to reports.
The 18-year-old has attracted a lot of attention after breaking into the Dons first team this season, and he could earn his club a record fee.
A report from Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) claims that the Reds will offer a £4m fee and another £2m in add-ons.
The right-back has suitors across England, Germany and Italy, but an Anfield switch is his preferred option and personal terms aren’t likely to pose any problems.
The report adds that Scott McKenna’s £3m switch to Nottingham Forest is currently the largest fee the Dons have ever received, which rose to £4m following their Premier League promotion.
Ramsay produced nine assists in 33 games from right-back last season, and the Scot's attacking abilities would certainly be appreciated by Jurgen Klopp, who will likely use him as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Bologna have also shown interest in the youngster, and had a bid rejected in January.
Since then, Ramsay has won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.
The Scotland Under-21 international turns 19 at the end of July, but he has already racked up 39 senior appearances for Aberdeen.
The 2021/22 campaign was a disappointing one for the north-east club though, as they finished ninth, just six points above the relegation play-off place.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.