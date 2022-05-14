Liverpool report: Reds will have to wait to sign Jude Bellingham

It looks like Liverpool with have to wait to sign Jude Bellingham, after the England midfielder committed his future to Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham had been rumoured to be on the Reds' radar - with Manchester United also said to be interested - but he has revealed that he will be staying with the German giants for the time being.

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten BVB, Bellingham said:

"The only future I think about is the next game for Dortmund. I look forward to next season. I look forward to it finally starting. But yes, I will be here next season and I will be ready."

Those comments follow reports in March that Bellingham wouldn't consider leaving Dortmund until at least 2023.

But given that the former Birmingham City starlet - who joined Dortmund for an initial £25 million two years ago - doesn't even turn 19 until June, it was not going to be a case of now or never in terms of signing him.

And having to hold out could count in favour of United - who were hardly likely to serious contenders in any race to land Bellingham this summer given their lack of Champions League football and general disarray.

Dortmund have developed some of the most prodigious talent in world football in recent years - Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland being the latest example - and Bellingham's potential borders on scary.