Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Manchester United both monitoring Christian Pulisic situation

Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Christian Pulisic’s situation at Chelsea, according to reports.

The United States international was the Blues’ standout performer in the closing stages of last season, but he has found game time harder to come by this term.

Pulisic was injured at the start of the campaign and then made nine Premier League starts under Frank Lampard after his return to full fitness.

However, the winger has found game time harder to come by since Thomas Tuchel assumed control.

He has yet to start a Premier League game since his former Borussia Dortmund head coach replaced Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

And according to the Daily Mail , United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all weighing up moves for Pulisic.

The report states that the American could push for an exit if he continues to be left out by Tuchel.

The 22-year-old fell out of favour in his final season at Dortmund and wants to be playing week in, week out.

Tuchel admitted after Monday’s 2-0 victory over Everton that his decision to leave Pulisic on the bench until the 90th minute was “unfair”.

"I can say nothing else but good things about him. Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games," the Chelsea boss said.

"It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient.

"I have another guy who I would love to mention in Emerson [Palmieri] who suffers from bad decisions by me. He does not play but he is an amazing guy who trains at the highest level and he never lets the team down with his mentality.

“It was a super hard decision today to have him out of the squad, the same with Tammy [Abraham]. It is like this, we have a strong group. The guys have to keep on fighting. There's no other way."

