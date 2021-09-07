Liverpool transfer news: Reds weighing up move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler

Liverpool will make Carlos Soler their top transfer target next summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Reds had a quiet transfer window in the summer, with Ibrahima Konate the only new face through the door.

The former RB Leipzig centre-back appears to be a back-up option for now, so Jurgen Klopp's side is almost entirely unchanged from last season.

Harvey Elliott has become a member of the first-team squad after a loan spell at Blackburn last term.

But he is in effect the only change to the side that has featured in the Premier League so far this season.

Liverpool instead spent the summer tying down several key players to new contracts.

Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all committed their futures to the club.

The Reds are expected to be more active in the transfer market next summer, and they have already been drawing up a list of potential targets.

According to Fichajes, Soler is among the players under consideration by the Reds' recruitment team.

The midfielder is under contract at Valencia until 2023 but there has been no indication that he is poised to sign an extension.

Soler would have just a year remaining on his deal next summer, when los Che would be forced to listen to offers for their academy product.

Liverpool could strive to take advantage of that situation and would hope to land Soler for considerably less than his £125m release clause.

The report in the Spanish publication states that Klopp views the Spain international as a potential successor to Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman joined PSG on a free transfer after his contract at Anfield expired.

Liverpool did not add to their pool of midfielders in the transfer market but could belatedly replace Wijnaldum ahead of next season.

Valencia will not lose Soler without a fight, but the chance of a move to Liverpool would no doubt appeal to the 24-year-old.

