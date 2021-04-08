Manchester City transfer news: Club eye new contracts for Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling

Manchester City want to tie Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden down to new deals, according to reports.

The Premier League leaders announced on Wednesday that Kevin De Bruyne had put pen to paper on a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgium international has committed his future to the club by signing up until 2025.

And according to Eurosport , City are keen to see Foden and Sterling follow suit.

The two England internationals have been key players as Pep Guardiola’s side seek an unprecedented quadruple.

City are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League and beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 - thanks to Foden’s winning goal - in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

They will face Tottenham in the League Cup final this month, as well as meeting Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

City are competing on four fronts on the pitch and they are also working hard off it, with the recruitment team said to be putting their plans in place for the summer.

The club also want to secure the long-term futures of Foden and Sterling, whose current contracts run until 2024 and 2023 respectively.

Foden is said to be closer to reaching an agreement with the club whose academy he joined aged nine.

City are hopeful that Sterling will put pen to paper too, although talks with the winger have progressed more slowly after he split with agent Aidy Ward.

Guardiola will hope for more positive developments after the news that De Bruyne has signed a new deal.

“I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans – my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well,” the attacking midfielder said on Wednesday.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”

