Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag in shock move for Mason Mount, with Chelsea star stalling over a new deal

Manchester United are weighing up a shock move for Chelsea star Mason Mount amid uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have only just been taken over by American billionaire Todd Boehly after months of being in limbo. Previous owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned and put the club up for sale, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now, United want to capitalise on England star Mount's contract running down – something that hasn't been sorted yet, thanks to bigger issues in west London this past few months.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Liverpool and Manchester City have also made enquiries about taking the star away from the Blues – but Ten Hag in particular is a big fan.

The 52-year-old first became aware of Mount during his season-long stint on loan in the Eredivisie at Vitesse – and with United looking for midfield reinforcement this summer, a No.8 with such positional sense and creativity would be a coup for United.

Mount has two years left of his current £88,000-a-week deal – but Chelsea will likely fight to hold onto him.

(Image credit: Stuart Manley)

Chelsea are expected to be bringing in new defenders to replace the outgoing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the coming weeks, while Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja have both expected to rejoin the squad, following impressive loans in the Premier League.

Mount is valued at £67.5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

Rumours are rife that the club are looking to slash the wage bill – with PSG lining up one final attempt to sway Paul Pogba to Paris. There could be plenty of incomings, too: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.