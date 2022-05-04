Manchester United report: Surprise French wonderkid emerges as Harry Maguire replacement

Manchester United have found their Harry Maguire replacement – and it's not who fans may have guessed.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of stars to step into the captain's shoes in the centre of defence, ever since the rumours of Erik ten Hag joining the club began. Ten Hag is believed to want to bring new defenders to the side, with Maguire's form over the past year being particularly poor.

Ajax star Jurrien Timber is one player heavily rumoured, after his time working Ten Hag. Ronald Araujo has also been touted.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to journalist Keven Bader of German publication BILD, however, Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt has emerged as a potential star that United would like to get a closer look at.

The Frenchman has been a rock at the back for the Bundesliga outfit this season, as Eintracht have journeyed all the way to the Europa League semi-finals – where they will face West Ham United tomorrow night in Germany. Newcastle United are also believed to be chasing the starlet.

As a left-footer, if United do choose to pursue Ndicka, it is almost certain that he will play on Maguire's favoured side.

(Image credit: Getty)

With the Eintracht star running out of contract from 2023, it could be possible to snare him for around €20 million. There will be plenty of competition for the player's signature, however.

Ndicka is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager, with one surprising forward from Ajax emerging as a potential buy for the club this summer.

Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, too, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.

It's not all incomings at Old Trafford, either: one report lists the rumoured departure list out of Manchester. Paul Scholes, meanwhile, has been sharing how much of a disaster the current dressing room is from his chats with Jesse Lingard.