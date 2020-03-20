Manchester United ready to accept £100m for Paul Pogba as Juventus and Real Madrid circle

It was thought that Man United would trigger a one-year renewal clause in Pogba's contract but only to retain the midfielder's market value.

Pogba's current deal expires next summer and the Red Devils are keen to sell, hoping to do a deal for £100m.

Juventus and Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing Pogba, according to the Sun.

The Old Lady, who sold Pogba to United for £89m in 2016, are reported to be extremely keen on a reunion with the Frenchman.

To add fuel to the fire, Pogba was pictured training at home in Juventus shirt on Wednesday.

The shirt read 'Matuidi' on the back and the 27-year-old insisted it was in support of his French teammate Blaise Matuidi who was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

"I am positive," he wrote.

"Usually I like to think I'm positive. Someone who tries to radiate good waves around him, my family, my friends, my team-mates.

"I am positive, we will come out collectively stronger from this test, it will teach us to know each other better, to be more united, more generous, better."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be ready to build a new side without Pogba, despite not publicly criticising the player.

Solskjaer's Real Madrid counterpart Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Pogba and spoken of his admiration for the player in the past.

Pogba has played just eight games this season as he continues to struggle with injury.

It's the midfielder's fitness struggles that have caused his value to drop from an estimated £150m.

