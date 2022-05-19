Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag free to sign Barcelona star – in a deal that could elevate United's USA profile

Manchester United could be about to get even bigger in America – if they manage to pull off a deal for a Barcelona star who's been told he can leave.

Erik ten Hag is busy reshaping his squad already, having met with his new staff and drafted up transfer plans for next season. Rumours are swirling as to who United will bring in, with outgoing interim manager Ralf Rangnick claiming as many 10 new faces could arrive.

The 63-year-old German gegenpress guru is set to step into his own new role as a consultant at Old Trafford – but though United want to move away from making big-name signings that have failed the club over the last few years, one star could in fact inadvertently boost the club's profile.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to 90min, United are one of the first clubs to have been contacted over Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, who seems destined to leave Catalonia this summer.

Xavi signed Dani Alves to compete with Ronald Araujo and Dest when he was installed as manager midway through this season and seemingly doesn't rate the former Ajax star. Ten Hag, meanwhile, worked with Dest while the pair were in Amsterdam.

Though Dest would be targeted for his footballing abilities, the USMNT international would be a popular signing with the Red Devils' supporters across the Atlantic.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to rumours, current right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka could be leaving the club in the near future after failing to have impressed sufficiently since arriving from Crystal Palace under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Dest is valued at around £16 million by Transfermarkt.

