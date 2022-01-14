Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick set to make u-turn and sell key defender to Atletico Madrid
By Ed McCambridge published
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick may opt to sell the player before overseeing a spending spree in the summer
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick will consider selling right back Diogo Dalot to Atletico Madrid this January, with the Spanish club desperate to secure a long-term replacement for Kieran Tripper.
That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who believe Rangnick could countenance the sale providing he is allowed to oversee a spending spree this summer. Rangnick is currently acting as interim manager at Old Trafford, but has made no secret of his desire to take on the role full time at the end of the season.
If United were to cash in on Dalot, it would represent a u-turn from Rangnick, who has promoted the 22-year-old into the starting XI in recent weeks after being unconvinced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka's attacking nous. Portugal international Dalot has made a string of appearances for the Red Devils since Rangnick took charge in November, but is yet to make the position his own.
Rangnick recognises the need to find a right back with the ability to bomb forward and add width to his 4-2-2-2 formation, without sacrificing on defensive stability. Neither Wan-Bissaka or Dalot have impressed on that front so far this season.
Atletico, meanwhile, are keen to bring an attacking right back to the Wanda Metropolitano after selling England international Tripper to Newcastle earlier this month. AS believe Diego Simeone will test United's resolve with a bid in the region of £25m this month.
Ed McCambridge
