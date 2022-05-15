Manchester United report: Red Devils eyeing N'Golo Kante swoop
By Tom Hancock published
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as part of a summer overhaul at Old Trafford
Manchester United are said to be considering a bid for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante this summer.
Incoming manager Erik ten Hag - who will take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season - wants to sign the French World Cup-winning midfielder as he looks to rebuild the Red Devils' squad.
According to the Mirror, United feel that Kante - whose Blues deal expires next year - is a realistic target.
That is despite the 31-year-old reportedly being a 'near-certainty' to stay at Stamford Bridge amid a possible midfield overhaul.
United's midfield is arguably the department most desperately in need of upgrading - and while Kante may be past his peak, he still has plenty to offer.
His immense energy and ball-winning ability are likely to be particularly appealing to Ten Hag, who has become synonymous with a high-intensity approach at Ajax.
Were Kante to come in, he could become one part of an entirely new United midfield duo.
There has been talk this week of a move for Frenkie de Jong - who played under Ten Hag at Ajax and could be allowed to leave Barcelona during the upcoming transfer window.
And with De Jong's providing poised playmaking and Kante bringing expert break-up play, it feels like the two would complement each other very nicely indeed.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.