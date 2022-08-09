Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to FINALLY land long-term target

Manchester United are weighing up a move for long-time transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop for the Lazio (opens in new tab) midfielder for several seasons now, but as yet nothing has materialised.

But after the shortcomings of the current squad were exposed by a 2-1 defeat by Brighton (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, United (opens in new tab) are set to renew their interest in the Serbia international.

According to the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), the club is finally ready to refocus its attention away from Frenkie de Jong.

United agreed a £63m fee with Barcelona (opens in new tab) for the transfer of the Dutchman in the middle of last month, but De Jong's lack of interest in a move to Old Trafford has forced Erik ten Hag and his superiors to look elsewhere.

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

A deal for Adrien Rabiot is close to being done, although United must still agree personal terms with the Frenchman.

And Milinkovic-Savic has now reappeared on the Red Devils' radar as they seek to bolster their squad before the transfer market closes for business on September 1.

Lazio are aware that United could return with a bid for Milinkovic-Savic, and although they have no intention of selling the 27-year-old, they are realistic enough to know that their hand could be forced at a certain fee.

Milinkovic-Savic has now spent seven seasons at the Stadio Olimpico and could be open to a new challenge in the Premier League.

United would have to pay around £60m to prise him away from Lazio, who are considering offering him a contract extension beyond 2024, when his current deal expires.

However, Milinkovic-Savic is unlikely to put pen to paper before learning about the extent of United's interest.

Ten Hag's team will return to Premier League action in the early kick-off on Saturday, when they are due to face Brentford (opens in new tab).