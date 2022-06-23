Manchester United report: Transfer saga continues with new bid for Barcelona star
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United will return with a new offer for Frenkie de Jong this week
Manchester United hope to make progress in their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong this week by tabling an improved bid for the midfielder, say reports.
The two clubs have been locked in negotiations for weeks over the Netherlands international’s potential transfer.
Erik ten Hag is eager to reinforce his midfield following the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata at the end of their contracts, and the manager’s former Ajax charge is the top target.
According to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), United will return with an improved bid for De Jong this week after having an opening offer worth €60m (£52m) turned down.
Barca want to avoid making a loss on a player they signed for €75m (£65m) in 2019, and will demand the same fee they paid, plus add-ons.
Sources at Old Trafford told the outlet that they are “negotiating hard” to get a fair price for the 25-year-old.
Overpaying for the Dutchman could have a damaging effect on United’s efforts to strengthen other areas of the squad, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Antony and Daniel Bachmann among the names linked recently.
They received bad news on Thursday, as one reported target Christopher Nkunku signed a new contract (opens in new tab) with RB Leipzig, while promising Derby youngster Malcolm Ebiowei agreed to join Crystal Palace despite interest from Old Trafford. (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.