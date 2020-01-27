Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have all shown interest in signing Emre Can

Emre Can has emerged as a potential signing for Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, according to Bild.

Can has struggled to assert himself in the Juventus side this season, facing competition from a host of top midfielders.

The former Liverpool midfielder fell out with Maurizio Sarri at the start of the season when he omitted the German from Juventus' Champions League squad.

"It is extremely shocking to me, last week I was promised otherwise," Can told the media.

"I got a call and the conversation with the coach didn’t last a minute.

"I wasn’t given an explanation.

"It’s a huge disappointment, I need to play in the Champions League!"

Sarri responded diplomatically when he was pressed about Can's reaction.

"It's normal that when a player suffers from a strong and impactful choice that there's an emotional aspect involved," he said.

"We must give him the opportunity to let out how he is feeling. I'm of the right age to understand these kinds of reactions."

Can was once again left out of the squad on Sunday evening when the Old Lady were defeated by Napoli.

The Bild report states that Borussia Dortmund are favourites to complete a deal for Can this window.

It's understood that Juventus would be willing to accept a bid in the region of £25m.

United, Arsenal and Spurs are believed to still be in the hunt, but are put off somewhat by Can's wage demands.

