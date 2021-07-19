Manchester United transfer news: Atletico Madrid insist Kieran Trippier is going nowhere

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are keen to bring the England international back to the Premier League this summer.

Trippier has enjoyed a successful two-year spell at Atletico Madrid, and was a key part of their La Liga title triumph last term.

The former Tottenham right-back has enjoyed his time in Spain but it is thought he would welcome the chance to return to English football.

United believe Trippier would provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while also allowing the team to shift to a three-man backline if required.

Trippier's delivery from out wide is considered better than that of Wan-Bissaka, who excels in the defensive side of the game.

But United's hopes of signing the 30-year-old have hit a snag, with Atletico having made it clear they want to keep hold of the defender.

That is according to a report by AS, which states that Diego Simeone views Trippier as a vital part of his side.

Atletico want to keep their strongest XI from last season intact, and only a huge offer would persuade them to change their mind.

They could also rethink their position if Trippier formally asks to leave, but it is unclear whether the right-back would be willing to go that far.

The ex-Burnley man is out of contract in 2023 and could potentially strike an agreement with Atletico that he will be permitted to leave next summer.

United might therefore have to look elsewhere for an alternative to Wan-Bissaka, who started 34 of 38 Premier League games last season.

Trippier would have bolstered United's squad and provided more strength in depth, but right-back is hardly a priority.

The club is working on a deal to bring in Raphael Varane at centre-back, while another midfielder would arguably be preferable to a right-back.

Trippier might therefore need to wait another 12 months before returning to the English game.

NOW READ...

INTERVIEW Rafa Benitez: “Protest banners? There weren’t too many, and they were only A4”

FEATURE Champions League 2021/22 favourites: Who has the best squad in Europe?

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?