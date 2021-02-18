Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move

Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman could join Manchester United in this summer’s transfer market, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract in 2023 and Bayern are keen to tie him down to an extended deal.

However, the Bundesliga champions are concerned that Coman has had his head turned by reported interest from United.

The Red Devils are able to pay higher wages than Bayern, and that could tempt the winger to move to Manchester.

German publication Bild report that United have firm interest in Coman, who scored the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final.

United would be willing to pay the 24-year-old in the region of £260,000, the story states.

That would represent a significant increase on his pay packet at Bayern, which amounts to £140,000 per week.

The Bundesliga giants could choose to cash in on Coman this summer if he continues to stall on the offer of a new deal.

If Bayern were to wait until 2022 before selling the winger, they would likely have to accept a reduced transfer fee.

United are therefore hopeful that they can tempt the former Juventus star to Old Trafford before the start of next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are said to be on the lookout for a new wide player, having spent much of last summer trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

United could renew their interest in the Borussia Dortmund winger this summer, but Coman would probably be cheaper than the England international.

The World Cup winner is not the only player Bayern are trying to tie down to a new deal.

Having recently agreed a deal to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig in July, the Bavarian outfit are now set to turn their attention to contract renewals.

Coman, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are the priorities, as Bayern seek to avoid a repeat of the situation that will see David Alaba leave the club as a free agent this summer.

