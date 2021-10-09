Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes contacts Raphinha over Old Trafford move

Bruno Fernandes has reached out to Raphinha in regards to a potential move to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Brazilian winger enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Leeds last time out, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

He has also been a rare bright spot for Marcelo Bielsa's side so far this term, with three goals to his name so far.

Raphinha was linked with United and Liverpool in the summer but no offer was forthcoming.

However, the 24-year-old is likely to be the subject of interest from higher up the food chain if he maintains his current form for the remainder of the season.

United are thought to be big admirers of Raphinha, who made his senior debut for Brazil against Venezuela earlier this week.

And according to The Sun, Fernandes has been in touch with his fellow Portuguese speaker ahead of a possible transfer.

The duo played together at Sporting CP and have stayed in touch since Raphinha left the Portuguese side in 2019.

The Leeds star confirmed that the two men have been in contact this month, with Fernandes congratulating his former team-mate on his call-up to the Brazil squad.

Bruno congratulated me a lot. He told me that I deserved it so much, that I had been deserving it for a while.

“This happens with friends who talk a lot, more intimacy like that, more jokes. But he praised me a lot, congratulated me.

“He said he wasn’t surprised at all by what was happening and what would happen.

“And for me, receiving compliments like that from people I admire, not only professionally but personally, is also very rewarding.”

The report suggests talk turned to a potential move to Old Trafford, although it would not be a straightforward deal to do given the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

