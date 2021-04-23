Manchester United transfer news: Ed Woodward exit boosts Jadon Sancho chances

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The England international was rumoured to be United’s top transfer target during last summer’s window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were not able to get a deal over the line, but they could renew their interest in Sancho at the end of the season.

United are seeking to bolster their squad ahead of a potential Premier League title tilt in the 2021/22 campaign.

And according to the Daily Star , recent developments might make it easier for them to complete a deal for the former Manchester City starlet.

United were one of six English sides that withdrew from the Super League, a proposed breakaway competition featuring no promotion or relegation, just 48 hours after announcing they had signed up to the project.

A fierce fan backlash played a part in United’s decision to drop out, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward having since fallen on his sword.

Woodward has confirmed that he will leave his role at Old Trafford before the end of the year.

Reports on Thursday suggested that the 49-year-old’s departure was because of his opposition to the Super League, but those claims have been laughed off by most United fans.

Woodward has played a big role in United’s recruitment in recent years, and there is a feeling that his exit could help the club complete a deal for Sancho.

The executive vice-chairman has been accused of making major mistakes in United’s pursuit of the winger last summer.

He allegedly refused to believe that Dortmund’s deadline was a serious proposition, and he also failed to persuade the German giants to lower their asking price.

With Woodward expected to move on this summer, United could be more successful in their latest attempt to sign the winger.

