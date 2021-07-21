Manchester United transfer news: Raphael Varane hopes to complete move this week

Raphael Varane is hoping to complete his move to Manchester United in the coming days, according to reports.

The Real Madrid centre-back has emerged as United's leading transfer target following their successful capture of Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Varane as the ideal partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of United's backline.

The France international wants a new challenge and Madrid have now accepted that he will be departing the club this summer.

Varane has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and rejected the club's offer of an extension.

Madrid would rather sell the defender now than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

But despite the desire of all three parties for a deal to be done, discussions are progressing too slowly for Varane's liking.

According to AS, the 28-year-old is trying to speed up proceedings so he can join up with his United team-mates as soon as possible.

The Premier League campaign begins in just over three weeks, but Varane is said to have attended Madrid's pre-season training on Wednesday.

The centre-back does not want to go through pre-season at two different clubs, so he is urging his representative to try and get things moving.

That will be music to the ears of Solskjaer, who is no doubt equally keen to get Varane inside the building.

The Frenchman is now back from his post-Euro 2020 holiday and ready to build up his fitness ahead of next term.

Solskjaer will want to integrate Varane into his team in friendly matches before the Premier League begins in the middle of August.

But as things stand United and Madrid are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

It is not hard to see why. Varane has a year left on his contract, and United will try and use that to drive the price down.

And while Madrid are willing to sell, they will not want to do so on the cheap. Meanwhile, Varane must sit and wait - and train.

