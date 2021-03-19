Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils and Napoli make Hakan Calhanoglu bids as AC Milan talks drag on

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has received offers from Manchester United and Napoli as he approaches the end of his contract at San Siro, say reports.

The Turkey international’s deal runs out at the end of the season and the Rossoneri have yet to strike an agreement with the playmaker over new terms.

According to Calciomercato.it, Calhanoglu wants his salary to rise from €3.2 million per year net to €4.5m.

However, Milan’s current offer is €3.5m per year net and the two parties will need to compromise to find a middle ground.

With the clock ticking, other clubs have become interested in the prospect of signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer.

United, Napoli and another unnamed Serie A club have made offers to Calhanoglu, but his preference remains to stay in Milan.

New meetings between the playmaker’s representatives and the Milan hierarchy are expected to take place soon to find an accord.

Calhanoglu has scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 32 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions this season, and started in their Europa League defeat to United on Thursday.

