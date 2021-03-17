Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils identify Pedro Goncalves as alternative to Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are considering a move for Pedro Goncalves as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Red Devils made Sancho their primary transfer target last summer, but they were unable to complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund forward before the deadline.

United could go back in for the England international at the end of the season, but they are likely to face stiffer competition for his signature this time around.

As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his superiors at Old Trafford have begun looking for other options as they seek to add a right-sided winger to the squad.

According to the Daily Telegraph , Goncalves is one of the players under consideration.

The Sporting CP attacker has been deployed in a central role for most of this season, but he can also play out wide.

Goncalves is enjoying a fantastic season in Portugal, having scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances.

The 22-year-old has helped Sporting open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga table.

United have been keeping close tabs on his development this term and could submit an offer for Goncalves before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Portugal Under-21 international has a buyout clause of £51.7m, but United could negotiate a lower fee with Sporting.

Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his squad this summer as the Red Devils look to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next term.

The United boss wants to sign a centre-back as well as a right-sided attacker, while he could also be in the market for a striker if Edinson Cavani departs.

The Uruguay international is out of contract in June and has been linked with a move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

A recent report stated that United have dropped their interest in Harry Kane to focus on bringing Erling Haaland to Old Trafford.

