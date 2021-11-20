Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils ready to revive interest in Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are set to renew their interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for the England international throughout the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen to bolster his options at full-back and provide Aaron Wan-Bissaka with more competition.

Trippier's versatility was seen as another plus point, with the former Tottenham man able to play at right-back, left-back or as a wing-back on either side.

United were unable to agree terms with Atletico, though, despite Trippier being interested in a return to the Premier League.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are weighing up a January offer for the 31-year-old.

They are prepared to sell Diogo Dalot in order to make room for Trippier in their squad.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled so far this season and the Atletico defender could go straight into United's first-choice XI if he joins the club in the winter window.

The coaching team at Old Trafford believe Trippier would offer United more going forward than Wan-Bissaka.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund were linked with Dalot in the summer, but United did not want to sell the Portuguese unless they were able to strike a deal for Trippier.

Meanwhile the England international has hinted he would strongly consider any offer from United.

Trippier grew up in the northwest of England and recently admitted that he moved to Atletico to revive his career after a downturn in form at Tottenham.

"There was a lot of speculation and it is what it is in the media but I was with England [at Euro 2020] and that was my only focus," he said last month.

"Then I came back to Madrid, straight into pre-season. But I would love to play the Premier League again [one day]. I wanted to come to get my career back on track. I’ve done that.”

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues 2021/22?